DC police: 3 girls who went missing Sunday are found

Three girls under the age of 7 who had been missing since Sunday were found Monday morning, the D.C. police said.

Amour Watts, 6, is described as black, 4 feet tall, with a lot of plaits with beads. She has brown eyes. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Missing Person Critical MPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 6 year-old Amour Watts , who was last seen in the company of 23 year old Tyana Dudley in the 800 block of Division Avenue, NE, on Sunday, September 9, 2018. pic.twitter.com/UpBEjqiIsh

Three girls under the age of 7 who had been missing since Sunday were found Monday morning, the D.C. police said.

WASHINGTON — Three girls under the age of 7 who had been missing since Sunday were found Monday morning, the D.C. police said.

Amour Watts, 6, Aziah Powell, 3, and 18-month-old Shamirra Dudley were last seen on Sunday with 23-year-old Tyana Dudley on the 800 block of Division Avenue Northeast.

At about 10 a.m. Monday, the police said that the three girls were found; there’s no word on the whereabouts of Tyana Dudley.

Police said all of them know each other, and that Shamirra is Dudley’s daughter.

Youth and Family Services is investigating their disappearance. Anyone with information should call 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.