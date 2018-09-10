202
DC police: 3 girls who went missing Sunday are found

By Rick Massimo
and Abigail Constantino September 10, 2018 10:02 am 09/10/2018 10:02am
Three girls under the age of 7 who had been missing since Sunday were found Monday morning, the D.C. police said.

Amour Watts, 6, Aziah Powell, 3, and 18-month-old Shamirra Dudley were last seen on Sunday with 23-year-old Tyana Dudley on the 800 block of Division Avenue Northeast.

Amour Watts, 6, Aziah Powell, 3, and 18-month-old Shamirra Dudley were last seen on Sunday with 23-year-old Tyana Dudley on the 800 block of Division Avenue Northeast.

At about 10 a.m. Monday, the police said that the three girls were found; there’s no word on the whereabouts of Tyana Dudley.

Police said all of them know each other, and that Shamirra is Dudley’s daughter.

Youth and Family Services is investigating their disappearance. Anyone with information should call 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

