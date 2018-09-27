Arlington rape suspect in custody after barricade in DC home

A D.C. man suspected of raping a woman after answering an online ad was taken into custody after a 16-hour barricade.

WASHINGTON — A 16-hour barricade in Northwest D.C. ended Thursday after a man suspected of rape was taken into custody.

Salodus Zeloter Hicks, 60, of D.C. is suspected of raping a woman after answering an online ad. Police released surveillance video on Sept. 21 of Hicks, who was not identified at that point.

Arlington County police and D.C. police responded to the 3300 block of Mt. Pleasant Street Northwest in D.C. at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to execute a warrant for Hicks, who was wanted for rape in Arlington County, Virginia.

When officers arrived at the home, Hicks barricaded himself inside and threatened to hurt himself.

Multiple roads were closed in the neighborhood as police worked to remove Hicks from the home. Residents in the neighborhood were told to stay in their homes Thursday morning as police tried to communicate with Hicks.

Madeleine Simon contributed to this report.

