202
Home » Washington, DC News » Arlington rape suspect in…

Arlington rape suspect in custody after barricade in DC home

By Teddy Gelman September 27, 2018 6:10 pm 09/27/2018 06:10pm
9 Shares

WASHINGTON — A 16-hour barricade in Northwest D.C. ended Thursday after a man suspected of rape was taken into custody.

Salodus Zeloter Hicks, 60, of D.C. is suspected of raping a woman after answering an online ad. Police released surveillance video on Sept. 21 of Hicks, who was not identified at that point.

Arlington County police and D.C. police responded to the 3300 block of Mt. Pleasant Street Northwest in D.C. at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to execute a warrant for Hicks, who was wanted for rape in Arlington County, Virginia.

When officers arrived at the home, Hicks barricaded himself inside and threatened to hurt himself.

Related Stories

Multiple roads were closed in the neighborhood as police worked to remove Hicks from the home. Residents in the neighborhood were told to stay in their homes Thursday morning as police tried to communicate with Hicks.

Madeleine Simon contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
arrest warrant barricade situation crime jennifer ortiz Local News rape Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500