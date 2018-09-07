7-year-old girl rescued at Northeast DC pool after nearly drowning

A young girl was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious at the bottom of a pool on a hot afternoon during Labor Day.

The original call was for a possible drowning at Langdon Park Pool in Northeast D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo. But, when paramedics arrived, the 7-year-old was conscious, breathing and alert thanks to the pool staff’s resuscitation efforts.

The girl was in such good shape, paramedics only had to get her to the hospital for a follow-up, Maggiolo added.

A witness who spoke to NBC Washington called the girl’s rescue “miraculous.” The Labor Day scare also happened on a humid afternoon, with temperatures in the 90s.

Breaking: “I have never seen a rescue like that” Lifeguards at NE DC pool perform what bystanders describe as miraculous” resuscitation of a little girl @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/473obray4l — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) September 3, 2018

