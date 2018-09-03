Red Mass draws 3 Supreme Court justices, protesters to DC cathedral

At a Northwest D.C. cathedral Sunday, an annual Mass celebrating members of the legal profession brought in members of the Supreme Court ahead of the opening of the high court's term and protesters speaking out against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

People were protesting outside the Red Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WASHINGTON — At a Northwest D.C. cathedral Sunday, an annual Mass celebrating members of the legal profession brought in members of the Supreme Court ahead of the opening of the high court’s term and protesters speaking out against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Stephen Breyer and Attorney General Jeff Sessions attended the 66th annual Red Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, The Associated Press reported. Solicitor General Noel Francisco, the administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer, also attended the Mass.

Outside of the cathedral, protesters lined the street, calling attention to Kavanaugh and the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Senate Republicans had hoped to confirm Kavanaugh before the opening of the Supreme Court’s term Monday. But a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination has been delayed following allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in high school in the 1980s. The FBI is now investigating.

Becca Tanen was among the protesters hoisting “Stop Kavanaugh” signs. She said she was there to support survivors of sexual assault and to denounce Kavanaugh.

“I’m here to stand with all women, but especially survivors,” Tanen said.

Jesse Rabinowitz stood alongside Tanen and argued that victims of Catholic sexual assault are believed, but a different narrative is taking place when it comes to accusations against Kavanaugh.

“Just like when after Anita Hill brought in the year of the woman, that’s what’s going to happen this year,” Rabinowitz said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

