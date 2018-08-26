Sexual assault incidents on the rise in DC

Statistics provided to WTOP show reported cases of sexual assault are up in every D.C. police district except for one.

WASHINGTON — Sexual assault incidents are on the rise across most of the nation’s capital this summer, data gathered by D.C. police suggest.

According to statistics provided to WTOP by the D.C. police, sexual assault incidents are up this summer in every police district except for one, compared to the same period last year.

Only the First District, covering most of downtown D.C. south of Florida and New York Avenues, saw a decrease in reported sexual assaults.

One hundred ten reported cases occurred on streets and public sidewalks this summer — a 21 percent increase over the same period last year. The Seventh District, which includes much of Southeast, saw the largest increase in reported cases, up to 17 this year compared to only three last year.

Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan, both in the Third District, saw a 42 percent increase in sexual assaults on the streets.

Sexual assaults throughout the District in general have also increased. When considering all incidents, there have been a total of 416 reported incidents compared to 401 last year.

The Third District has seen a 33 percent increase with 65 reported incidents so far this summer compared to 49 last year. The Seventh District had 44 sexual assault incidents last summer compared to 57 this year.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.