Police say man who had weapons, ammo in vehicle near Capitol arrested

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police have arrested a man after finding a gun and ammunition inside a vehicle parked near the Capitol.

Officers had been conducting routine parking enforcement in the 300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to Capitol police spokeswoman Eva Malecki. The owner arrived on the scene not long after the officers saw what appeared to be a firearm inside.

The vehicle’s owner consented to a search, and a weapon, ammunition “and other items” were recovered from the vehicle. The owner was arrested.

No evidence indicates “any nexus to terrorism at this time,” Malecki said.

Streets in the vicinity were closed briefly after the incident.

WTOP's Jack Moore contributed to this report.

