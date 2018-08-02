202
Home » Washington, DC News » Police say man who…

Police say man who had weapons, ammo in vehicle near Capitol arrested

By Jack Pointer August 2, 2018 1:08 pm 08/02/2018 01:08pm
350 Shares

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police have arrested a man after finding a gun and ammunition inside a vehicle parked near the Capitol.

Officers had been conducting routine parking enforcement in the 300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to Capitol police spokeswoman Eva Malecki. The owner arrived on the scene not long after the officers saw what appeared to be a firearm inside.

The vehicle’s owner consented to a search, and a weapon, ammunition “and other items” were recovered from the vehicle. The owner was arrested.

No evidence indicates “any nexus to terrorism at this time,” Malecki said.

Streets in the vicinity were closed briefly after the incident.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Jack Moore jack pointer Local News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500