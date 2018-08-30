202
Home » Washington, DC News » Md. man arrested for…

Md. man arrested for threatening DC crossing guard, using anti-Hispanic language

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim August 30, 2018 10:11 pm 08/30/2018 10:11pm
9 Shares

WASHINGTON — A Bethesda, Maryland, man who is accused of threatening to harm a D.C. crossing guard and using anti-Hispanic language earlier this week was arrested Thursday, police said.

Lionel Kevin Hyater, 55, was charged with felony threats and stalking, D.C. police said, in an incident not far from Lafayette Elementary School in the Chevy Chase neighborhood.

Around 3:25 p.m. Monday, police said Hyater was stopped at an intersection in the 5500 block of Broad Branch Road Northwest, where he “threatened to cause serious harm” to the crossing guard. Hyater reportedly also used anti-Hispanic language directed at the crossing guard.

A parent of a student at the elementary school called 911 to report an erratic, angry man threatening to kill the crossing guard after yelling anti-Hispanic slurs. 

Related Stories

Police are investigating Hyater’s threat as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. “A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime,” police added in a news release.

When the parent’s 911 call was made Monday, a call-taker at the District’s 911 center failed to dispatch police to the school quickly, wrongly classifying the threat incident so that police officers weren’t dispatched until 27 minutes later, after a school nurse also called.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
bias incident chevy chase dc police hate crime Local News threats Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500