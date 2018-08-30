Surveillance video released in search for driver who threatened crossing guard

The incident occurred near Lafayette Elementary School on Broad Branch Road in the Chevy Chase section of Northwest. The driver told the guard, "I should just run you over," and "I should shoot you up."

WASHINGTON — D.C. police have released surveillance video in the search for a driver who hurled anti-Hispanic slurs against an elementary school crossing guard, before threatening to shoot and run him over.



The incident occurred Monday afternoon, near Lafayette Elementary School on Broad Branch Road in the Chevy Chase section of Northwest D.C. The driver told the guard, “I should just run you over,” and “I should shoot you up,” according to a school parent, who called 911.

D.C police have released surveillance video of the vehicle, recorded near the school Monday, at approximately 3:25 p.m.

The vehicle is a dark colored Nissan Murano — a small 4-door SUV — bearing a California tag of DLR890651.

The suspect is described as a black man who is at least 50 and 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap and a blue T-shirt, according to police.

Police have said the case is being investigated as a potential hate crime. In a YouTube video of the suspect vehicle, police list the charge as a Felony Threats/Stalking offense.

As WTOP reported Wednesday, a call-taker at the District’s 911 center failed to immediately dispatch police to the school, after a concerned parent reported witnessing an angry driver threaten to harm the school crossing guard.

The 911 call-taker wrongly classified the incident as Priority 2, rather than Priority 1. No police officers were dispatched to the school until 27 minutes later, when a school nurse also called.

A spokesperson with the 911 center said the agency is conducting a full investigation and the call-taker could be disciplined.

