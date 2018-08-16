Get smart: Reserve your Museum Day tickets now

Smithsonian magazine is hosting its annual Museum Day on Saturday, Sept. 22, and people can reserve their tickets now.

WASHINGTON — As Indiana Jones famously said, “It belongs in a museum!” Well, maybe you do, too.

That’s not a joke about getting older. Smithsonian magazine is hosting its annual Museum Day on Saturday, Sept. 22, and people can reserve their tickets now.

That means ticket-holders, and one guest, can get into any participating museum/institution for free.

There are a few stipulations, though: Those free Museum Day tickets don’t count toward special exhibits, parking, IMAX film screenings or any other offer.

Digitally inclined museum-goers can download one ticket per email address.

“Choose wisely!” Smithsonian says on their website — possibly another Indiana Jones reference. “There are no takebacks, once you select a museum, you will not be able to change your selection.”

Smithsonian has published an FAQ on their website with more information, including how to find participating museums.

