DC police seek suspect in sexual assault near Convention Center

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman in her home near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

It happened Saturday just after midnight on the 1200 block of 7th Street Northwest. The woman was walking to her residence when the suspect approached her, forced her into her residence and sexually assaulted her, a news release said. He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as black, mid-30s, with a skinny build.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where it happened.

