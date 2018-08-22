202
DC police seek missing girl, 15

By Owen Daugherty August 22, 2018 11:13 am 08/22/2018 11:13am
WASHINGTON — The D.C. police are asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

The D.C. police are asking for help in finding 15-year-old Jennifer Abarca-Garcia, who went missing Monday. (Courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department)

Jennifer Abarca-Garcia who was last seen in the 1400 block of Whittier Street Northwest, just off Piney Branch Road, on Monday.

Police described Abarca-Garcia as Hispanic with light complexion, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with shoulder-length black straight hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with more information regarding Abarca-Garcia should call the D.C. police non-emergency line at 202-727-9099.

