Missing teen and infant brother found, DC police say

WASHINGTON — D.C. police said a missing teen and her 1-year-old brother have been found.

One-year-old Makkah Davis and his 13-year-old sister Kamahri Davishad been last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday at their grandmother’s residence in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast, before going missing.

D.C. police tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday the two had been found.

Police issued a bulletin earlier Wednesday morning about the missing children and the FBI said it was involved in the search.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

