202
Home » Washington, DC News » Missing teen and infant…

Missing teen and infant brother found, DC police say

By Jennifer Ortiz August 8, 2018 1:08 pm 08/08/2018 01:08pm
47 Shares
One-year-old Makkah Davis, right, and his 13-year-old sister, Kamahri Davis, were last seen Tuesday night in Southeast D.C. Police are asking for the public's help in locating them. (Courtesy D.C. Police)

WASHINGTON — D.C. police said a missing teen and her 1-year-old brother have been found.

One-year-old Makkah Davis and his 13-year-old sister Kamahri Davishad been last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday at their grandmother’s residence in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast, before going missing.

D.C. police tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday the two had been found.

Police issued a bulletin earlier Wednesday morning about the missing children and the FBI said it was involved in the search.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
critical missing child jennifer ortiz Local News missing baby missing teen stanton road Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500