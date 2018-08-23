DC police find missing baby

202
By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP August 23, 2018 9:47 am 08/23/2018 09:47am
Police are looking for Nehemiah Hansford (left) and Nettina Thomas. (Courtesy D.C. police)

WASHINGTON — A woman allegedly handed her baby off to another woman Monday morning, but D.C. police were able to find the 7-month-old on Thursday.

They had been searching for little Nehemiah Hansford and 23-year-old Nettina Thomas.

D.C. police made the announcement on Twitter just before 11:30 a.m.

The mother of the baby was not identified.

NBC4 reported that the woman “willingly” gave Thomas the baby boy around 11 a.m. Monday.

500