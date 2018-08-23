DC police find missing baby

A woman allegedly handed her baby off to another woman Monday morning, but D.C. police were able to find the 7-month-old on Thursday.
WASHINGTON — A woman allegedly handed her baby off to another woman Monday morning, but D.C. police were able to find the 7-month-old on Thursday.
They had been searching for little Nehemiah Hansford and 23-year-old Nettina Thomas.
D.C. police made the announcement on Twitter just before 11:30 a.m.
The mother of the baby was not identified.
NBC4 reported that the woman “willingly” gave Thomas the baby boy around 11 a.m. Monday.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.