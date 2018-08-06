202
6-year-old girl hospitalized, 2 injured after SE DC shooting

By Teddy Gelman August 20, 2018 10:15 pm 08/20/2018 10:15pm
WASHINGTON — A 6-year-old girl is in the hospital Monday night after being shot in the leg in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said it happened just before 9 p.m. on 56th Street, about a block from the East Capitol Community Center.

Another child and a woman were also taken to the hospital after they were injured from debris, police said.

Officials are looking for a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The shooting happened about a mile away from where 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was shot and killed in June.

Below is a map of where police said the shooting happened.

