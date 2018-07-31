Section of Wisconsin Ave. in DC reopened after hazmat situation

A section of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. was closed for more than two hours Tuesday after what the D.C. fire department called a small chemical spill inside a building.

WASHINGTON — A section of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest D.C. was closed for more than two hours Tuesday after what the D.C. fire department called a small chemical spill inside a building.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS, said that just before 11 a.m., a box containing chemicals from a science fair from several months ago was “disturbed” at an event planning organization in the 2100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, and several chemicals leaked. One person was treated at the scene after suffering “minor exposure to the skin,” he said.

The road was closed between Calvert and W streets while firefighters worked to contain and remove the material. “We have to move very cautiously,” Maggiolo said.

At about 1 p.m., the fire department said the chemicals had been removed, and the scene was cleared shortly thereafter.

