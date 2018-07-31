Man critically injured after shooting in NE DC

Police are looking for a black male, who they say was wearing "a grey hoodie with the hood up and blue pocket on the front and white pants," in connection to the shooting.

WASHINGTON — A man was critically injured after a shooting in Northeast D.C. Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., D.C. police responded to a shooting near a Shell gas station on 14th Street and Maryland Avenue in Northeast, where they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking for a black male, who they say was wearing “a grey hoodie with the hood up and blue pocket on the front and white pants,” in connection to the shooting.

Shooting at 1729 hrs in the 1400 block of Maryland Ave NE. Lookout for Black male wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up and blue pocket on the front and white pants. Alert DC Sent by MPD Cad # 5356 pic.twitter.com/eDfWP6M0uJ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 30, 2018

Police are still investigating the cause of the incident.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

