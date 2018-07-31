202
Man critically injured after shooting in NE DC

By Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP July 31, 2018 2:19 am 07/31/2018 02:19am
WASHINGTON — A man was critically injured after a shooting in Northeast D.C. Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., D.C. police responded to a shooting near a Shell gas station on 14th Street and Maryland Avenue in Northeast, where they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking for a black male, who they say was wearing “a grey hoodie with the hood up and blue pocket on the front and white pants,” in connection to the shooting.

Police are still investigating the cause of the incident.

500