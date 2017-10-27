Suspected mumps case reported at American University

WASHINGTON — Medical officials at American University are urging people to take precautions after a suspected case of mumps was reported there.

In a letter to the university community, Dr. David Reitman, medical director of the Student Health Center, said on Friday that the D.C. Department of Health notified them of the suspected case and has contacted the affected students.

“Mumps is a viral infection that causes fever, swelling or tenderness to one or more salivary glands, usually the parotid gland that is located along the jaw in front of the ear,” Reitman wrote. He added that the virus “typically goes away on its own and patients fully recover.”

In a letter Wednesday, the D.C. Department of Health said that mumps is spread by direct contact with saliva or “discharge from the nose or throat,” or by breathing the air that an infected person coughs or sneezes in without covering their nose and mouth. They added that about one in three people with the virus don’t develop swelling and may not even realize they have it.

The department said in the letter that a person is contagious from seven days before the onset of any swelling to five days afterward. Symptoms would appear up to 25 days after exposure; in American University’s case, the letter said, the period will be over Nov. 17.

Reitman reiterated that proper hand-washing is one critical way to prevent the spread of mumps, or any infection. The Department of Health said frequent hand-washing for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing with soap and water, is the proper technique.

“With few exceptions, all students under the age of 26 at American University have received vaccinations against [mumps], so the chance of spreading to fellow students should be minimal,” Reitman wrote.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.