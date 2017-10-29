201.5
Suspect sought in Northeast store shooting

By Abigail Constantino October 29, 2017 5:04 am 10/29/2017 05:04am
The suspect in a robbery in Northeast D.C. shot two people and fled the scene. (Courtesy D.C. police)

WASHINGTON — Two people were hurt when a man entered a Northeast D.C. store to rob it.

It happened on Saturday around 1:44 p.m. on the 500 block of 42nd Street, police say. The suspect entered the store and took out a gun, announcing a robbery.

Two people resisted. The suspect fired the gun and then fled. D.C. Fire and EMS took two adult males to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.

