Suspect sought in Northeast store shooting

WASHINGTON — Two people were hurt when a man entered a Northeast D.C. store to rob it.

It happened on Saturday around 1:44 p.m. on the 500 block of 42nd Street, police say. The suspect entered the store and took out a gun, announcing a robbery.

Two people resisted. The suspect fired the gun and then fled. D.C. Fire and EMS took two adult males to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.