Smithsonian Air and Space Museum to get radical ‘reimagining’

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian is going above and beyond in its plans for renovations to the National Air and Space Museum.

All 23 galleries are being updated or redone, and while many exhibits will get a refresher and stay on-theme, some will be completely replaced and made more high-tech.

The Smithsonian announced the renovations in a news release.

Each of the galleries will include presentation areas where experts and visitors can interact through demonstrations and discussions, which will also be shared through webcasts.

Take a look at these artist’s renderings for a glimpse at what the renovations might look like:

“Exploring the Planets” is part of the Smithsonian’s “Reimagining” of the Air and Space Museum. (Copyright: Smithsonian Institution)

Visitors will start seeing changes during summer 2018. The Smithsonian said it plans to raise $250 million in private donations to fund future galleries.

The new spaces will start to open in 2021 as part of a seven-year plan.

The 41-year-old building is also getting a complete refacing of the exterior, replacement of outdated mechanical systems and other improvements.

Perhaps most importantly for visitors, many exhibits will stay open throughout project’s life span.

More information is available at the Air and Space website.

