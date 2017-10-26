201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Smithsonian Air and Space…

Smithsonian Air and Space Museum to get radical ‘reimagining’

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP October 26, 2017 10:04 am 10/26/2017 10:04am
Share


WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian is going above and beyond in its plans for renovations to the National Air and Space Museum.

All 23 galleries are being updated or redone, and while many exhibits will get a refresher and stay on-theme, some will be completely replaced and made more high-tech.

The Smithsonian announced the renovations in a news release.

Each of the galleries will include presentation areas where experts and visitors can interact through demonstrations and discussions, which will also be shared through webcasts.

Take a look at these artist’s renderings for a glimpse at what the renovations might look like:

Visitors will start seeing changes during summer 2018. The Smithsonian said it plans to raise $250 million in private donations to fund future galleries.

The new spaces will start to open in 2021 as part of a seven-year plan.

The 41-year-old building is also getting a complete refacing of the exterior, replacement of outdated mechanical systems and other improvements.

Perhaps most importantly for visitors, many exhibits will stay open throughout project’s life span.

More information is available at the Air and Space website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
air and space museum Education News Latest News Local News national mall smithsonian Washington, DC News william vitka
Recommended
Latest
30 perfect alternative getaways for Thanksgiving
The 10 best jobs for millennials
Phase II of The Wharf: How it will look
‘Ghost signs’ around DC: Take your own haunted tour
DC hotel makes list of 10 best value stays in America
10 best-paying jobs for millennials
10 most searched-for Halloween costumes
Today in History: Oct. 26
Ghost Roads: Abandoned highways in Md., Va.
2017 Marine Corps Marathon
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best soccer moments at RFK
Things to do in DC before it freezes
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 22-28
30 perfect alternative getaways for Thanksgiving
Redskins moments at RFK
16 places for autumn fun
How to trim Thanksgiving travel costs
Entertainment moments at RFK Stadium
Baseball's best days at RFK
10 Halloween happenings near DC
Outrageous vanity plates
Military dogs honored with K-9 Medal of Courage
Most expensive homes sold in DC area in Sept.
Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs
Harvest Moon
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Gunman opens fire on Vegas Strip
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Real-life Hogwarts
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
Tips for cracking crabs
2017 local deaths of note