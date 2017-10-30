Former DC teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing 14-year-old student

WASHINGTON — A former D.C. teacher pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing a female student more than 10 years ago.

Prosecutors say Alan Coleman, 47, of Gainesville, Florida, sexually abused the 14-year-old student during the 2004-2005 school year, when he was a teacher at KIPP D.C. Key Academy middle school.

According to a news release from D.C.’s US Attorney’s office, Coleman would drive the girl to his Takoma Park, Maryland, apartment from the school or nearby to engage in sexual acts with her. He would also park his car in D.C. and engage in sexual acts with her in the car.

Coleman kept a relationship with the girl until she was 19.

As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to the first-degree child sexual abuse in D.C.’s Superior Court; he already pleaded guilty in Montgomery County, Maryland, where most of the sexual activity happened.

Coleman is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 14, 2017, in Montgomery County and Jan. 26, 2018, in D.C. He will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years in D.C. and for life in Montgomery County once he is released from prison.

