Cigarette sparked fatal fire in Northeast DC, officials say

WASHINGTON — A woman died after a fire broke out in Northeast D.C. Saturday night.

D.C. Fire and EMS says a call about a burning smell came in just after 8 p.m. from residents in a building on the 4000 block of 8th Street NE.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman suffering cardiac arrest in the bedroom of an apartment on the first floor. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom where it began.

A preliminary investigation shows a cigarette came in contact with a mattress, sparking the fire, officials say. Investigators found no working smoke detectors in the home.

