Baribo scores a goal, Johnson has 5 saves for DC United in 1-1 tie with Montreal

D.C. United (5-5-9) is unbeaten, with just one win, in its last six. Baribo flicked home a header to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

Dani Pereira (7) of CF Montréal is caught between Andre Dozzell (21) and Tai Baribo (9) of D.C. United in the second half during the MLS match between CF Montréal and D.C. United at Saputo Stadium on Aug. 15, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/MLS via Getty Images)(Getty Images/Minas Panagiotakis) Dani Pereira (7) of CF Montréal is caught between Andre Dozzell (21) and Tai Baribo (9) of D.C. United in the second half during the MLS match between CF Montréal and D.C. United at Saputo Stadium on Aug. 15, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/MLS via Getty Images)(Getty Images/Minas Panagiotakis) MONTREAL (AP) — Tai Baribo scored a goal for the fifth consecutive game and Sean Johnson had six saves Saturday night for D.C. United in a 1-1 tie with CF Montreal.

Montreal (4-10-5) is winless in eight consecutive games.

D.C. United (5-5-9) is unbeaten, with just one win, in its last six.

Baribo, who scored a career-high 16 goals for Philadelphia in 2025, has six goals in the last seven games and 12 this season. Nicolás Fernández, Petar Musa and Hugo Cuypers each had 13 goals, the most in MLS this season.

Kimito Nono, around the right corner area, played a first-touch cross to the near post and a charging Baribo flicked home a header to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

Prince Owusu converted from the penalty spot in the 50th minute to open the scoring. Keisuke Kurokawa conceded the penalty and was shown a yellow card after VAR confirmed his hand ball in the area.

Thomas Gillier stopped one shot.

Montreal had 62% possession and outshot D.C. 19-8, 7-2 on target.

The teams played to a 4-4 tie on May 23 in Washington.

D.C. United is 10-9-13 against Montreal in the regular season, 4-7-6 at Stade Saputo.

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