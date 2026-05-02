‘You’re memorialized forever’: Former DC United star Tony Sanneh inducted into National Soccer Hall of Fame

Tony Sanneh is the eighth D.C. United player to be elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The 2026 National Soccer Hall of Fame inductees include Tony Sanneh, Tobin Heath, and Heather O’Reilly, among others. (Courtesy National Soccer Hall of Fame) Courtesy National Soccer Hall of Fame Tony Sanneh poses alongside U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone at the 2026 National Soccer Hall of Fame induction. (left) left D.C. United midfielder Tony Sanneh dribbles the ball during the 1997 MLS Cup on Oct. 26, 1997, at D.C.’s RFK Stadium. (Courtesy DC United) Courtesy DC United Tony Sanneh celebrating D.C. United’s 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids to win their second consecutive MLS Cup. (Courtesy DC United) Courtesy DC United ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Tony Sanneh stood in awe as his former U.S. men’s national teammate Brian McBride entered the room, shook his hand and welcomed him to the National Soccer Hall of Fame last November.

As Sanneh tried to speak, he began to weep, covering his face as the room broke into applause. While the surprise announcement didn’t catch him fully off guard, Sanneh said he was “more emotional than I thought.”

“To see so many people benefiting from the sport, giving back through the sport, competing through the sport, and then to be a part of what is sort of the greatest of the great and recognized for your whole career for many different strengths is just amazing,” Sanneh told WTOP.

Sanneh was part of a six-person class inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Friday night. He becomes the eighth D.C. United player to be elected to the hall, and the third to get in as part of the Veterans Ballot for players who have been retired for more than 10 calendar years.

“It’s huge because (it) can’t be taken away,” Sanneh told WTOP before Friday’s ceremony. “You’re memorialized forever.”

Making a name for himself

Originally from St. Paul, Minnesota, Sanneh is mostly remembered for his time during the MLS club’s dynasty run in the late ’90s, and his contributions to the U.S. men’s national team.

Standing at 6 feet, 2 inches tall, Sanneh was one of U.S. soccer’s most versatile and imposing players during the 1990s and 2000s. He played most of his career in midfield but also assisted defensively.

While he was known for his bombing runs into the penalty area, Sanneh called his versatile style “helping the team and being a good pro.”

After excelling at the University of Milwaukee and playing indoor soccer, he joined the Black and Red during its inaugural season in 1996. He quickly made an impact, scoring four goals and recording eight assists. Later that year, during the inaugural MLS Cup, he headed a free kick for the first goal in United’s comeback win over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

It was the first of multiple moments during Sanneh’s career when he was clutch in big matches. He would appear again during the 1997 Eastern Conference semifinal series opener, scoring twice to lead United to a 3-2 victory. A few weeks later, during the 1997 MLS Cup, Sanneh assisted striker Jaime Moreno on the match’s opening goal, and later scored to lead United to its second straight title.

Sanneh credits the locker room D.C. had at that time, led by head coach Bruce Arena, for its dominant run. Those teams fielded multiple World Cup-caliber players, and practice was considered “the hardest days,” he told WTOP.

“If you didn’t come to play, you weren’t going to play,” Sanneh said. “I think that is what made it so great, and I think that’s why our team had so much success early.”

Contract issues caused Sanneh to leave D.C. following the 1998 season. He finished his time with the Black and Red, making 96 appearances and scoring 20 goals. He won four championships, including two MLS Cups.

“Sanneh was a cornerstone of one of the most successful eras in club history, helping define D.C. United’s identity through excellence and leadership,” the club said in a statement to WTOP. “His legacy will always be part of D.C. United, and the club looks forward to celebrating this well-deserved honor.”

Sanneh was also part of the United States’ “magical” quarterfinal run during the 2002 World Cup. In the U.S.’s first group stage match against Portugal, he fired off a perfect cross to McBride for the U.S.’s third goal in a shocking 3-2 win.

“When it came time to do something special in the biggest games, like in World Cups or the qualifying or the MLS championship, those were my moments to shine,” Sanneh said. “And I’d like to think that I delivered.”

Retirement and legacy

In 2009, Sanneh’s illustrious career ended, but the moments stood out.

He became one of the first African Americans to play in Germany when he signed with Bundesliga club Hertha BSC and made several appearances in the UEFA Champions League. He finished his national team career with 43 appearances and won a CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Since his retirement, he’s redoubled his efforts to support The Sanneh Foundation, a nonprofit that works with young people and underserved communities through mentorship, education and health and wellness programs.

He also serves as a sports envoy for the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. After his Hall of Fame induction, he will be traveling to Tajikistan for a week of fostering youth leadership through soccer.

“My job now is super rewarding,” he said. “It gets me up every day. I’ve got to try hard to do it, and I’m blessed to be able to have that opportunity.”

But, for one night, the spotlight returned to Sanneh’s career. It is one he remembers fondly and is glad it will be part of history.

“I really appreciate this opportunity and award, and I know I’m blessed and supported,” he said.

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