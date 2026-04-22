Tai Baribo records a hat trick and DC United plays the Red Bulls to a 4-4 tie

Tai Baribo became the third MLS player with at least three regular-season hat tricks since the 2024 season, joining Sam Surridge and Denis Bouanga.

D.C. United forward Tai Baribo (9) kicks the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) D.C. United forward Tai Baribo (9) kicks the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Tai Baribo scored in the 80th minute to complete a hat trick, João Peglow had two assists, and D.C. United played the New York Red Bulls to a 4-4 tie on Wednesday night.

Baribo became the third MLS player with at least three regular-season hat tricks since the 2024 season, joining Sam Surridge and Denis Bouanga.

Baribo, who entered with three goals in seven appearances this season, cut United’s deficit to 2-1 in the 37th minute. Jackson Hopkins raced to the endline on a breakaway and sent it to the penalty spot for an unmarked Baribo to slot it home.

Baribo tied it at 3-all in the 59th when he ran to a João Peglow pass and calmly angled it inside the far post. Baribo capped the scoring by using his shoulder to redirect a cross by Silvan Hefti.

D.C. (2-4-3) also got a goal from Hopkins, who raced past the defense for a through ball by Peglow and scored on a breakaway to pull within 3-2 in the 54th.

New York (3-3-3) had leads of 2-0 and 3-1 but could not hang on.

Julian Hall and Ronald Donkor scored six minutes apart in the first half. Hall got past the defense for a pass from Donkor and he sent in a one-time finish for his sixth goal this season. Donkor had a deflected pass fall to his feet in front of the goal and he redirected it.

Jorge Ruvalcaba scored two goals in the second half for New York. He used a nice individual effort to get to the corner of the 6-yard box for a shot into the top of the net. Then he took a pass near midfield and dribbled to the 18 for a shot from distance.

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