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Sean Johnson has 4 saves for DC United in 0-0 tie with Union

The Associated Press

April 18, 2026, 9:44 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Sean Johnson finished with four saves and had his third shutout this season for D.C. United in a 0-0 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

D.C. United (2-4-2), which had lost back-to-back games, is winless in four straight.

The Union (1-6-1), who won the 2025 MLS Supporter’s Shield title, beat Montreal 2-1 last Saturday to snap a season-opening six-game losing streak.

Philadelphia had 54% possession and outshot D.C. United 17-5, 4-0 on target.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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