Messi lifts Inter Miami past D.C. United 2-1 before 72,026 in Baltimore

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, advances past D.C. United defender Kye Rowles (15) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, advances past D.C. United defender Kye Rowles (15) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) BALTIMORE (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in the 27th minute, and Inter Miami held on for a 2-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night in front of 72,026 at the home of the Baltimore Ravens.

With interest in Messi obviously high, the game was held in downtown Baltimore instead of at D.C. United’s smaller venue in Washington. Messi gave many fans what they came to see when he put Inter Miami (2-1-0) ahead 2-0 in the first half.

“It’s definitely nice to be able to go to away stadiums and know that you probably have more supporters than the actual home team,” Inter Miami goalie Dayne St. Clair said. “Obviously that won’t be the case in every single stadium. I think it was definitely a case tonight.”

Rodrigo De Paul also scored for Inter Miami. Tai Baribo pulled United (1-2-0) within one in the 75th minute, but D.C. was unable to score again on St. Clair, who played college soccer nearby at Maryland.

“I know a couple of my college coaches were here and a couple of my college teammates were here,” St. Clair said. “So definitely a full-circle moment to be able to go from playing at the University of Maryland to obviously such a big stadium here.”

It was an eventful week for Messi and his team, which visited the White House on Thursday as defending MLS Cup champion.

“I think it was a little bit different for me, because I wasn’t on the team last year,” said St. Clair, who played for Minnesota United before joining Inter Miami. “At the same time, not that many people get to be able to go and experience that.”

Inter Miami opened the scoring in the 17th minute when De Paul collected the ball about 15 yards from the goal and struck a shot into the far side of the net.

Messi then scored his third goal of the young MLS season, slipping behind the D.C. defense to receive Mateo Silvetti’s pass, then flicking the ball with one touch past goalie Sean Johnson.

Inter Miami has won two straight since dropping its league opener 3-0 to Los Angeles FC.

D.C. United broke through in the second half. Jackson Hopkins’ shot forced a one-handed save by St. Clair, and Baribo put away the rebound.

