Peglow scores in the 90th minute for DC United in 1-1 tie with St. Louis

DC United head coach Rene Weiler observes the second half of play against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on March…

DC United head coach Rene Weiler observes the second half of play against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on March 1, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Scott Wachter/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Scott Wachter) DC United head coach Rene Weiler observes the second half of play against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on March 1, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Scott Wachter/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Scott Wachter) WASHINGTON (AP) — João Peglow scored a goal in the 90th minute Saturday night for D.C. United in a 1-1 tie with St. Louis City.

Jared Stroud played an arcing corner kick that bent out to Peglow, who stopped it with his first touch and then blasted a shot from outside the penalty arc that capped the scoring.

Conrad Wallem was shown his second yellow card in the second minute of stoppage time and St. Louis played a man down the rest of the way.

Chris Durkin scored in the 50th minute to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

Sean Johnson had two saves for D.C. United (4-5-5), which had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped Wednesday by a 3-1 loss to Chicago.

St. Louis (3-6-4) had won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Roman Bürki had four saves.

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