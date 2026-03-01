Christian Ramírez scores in the 82nd minute, Austin beats DC United 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Ramírez scored in the 82nd minute on Sunday to help Austin FC beat D.C. United…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Ramírez scored in the 82nd minute on Sunday to help Austin FC beat D.C. United 1-0.

Ramírez headed home the rebound of a shot by Besard Sabovic that was redirected at the goal line by defender Silvan Hefti. The 34-year-old Ramírez, who has 56 career goals in MLS, was acquired off waivers Friday from the LA Galaxy.

Brad Stuver had two saves for Austin (1-0-1).

Sean Johnson had eight saves, which included a diving parries early in the first and second halves, for D.C. United (1-1-0).

Austin had 56% possession and outshot D.C. United 16-8, 9-2 on target.

