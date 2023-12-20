DC United releases 2024 schedule – Opens season at home, Messi arrives in March

D.C. United opens the 2024 season at home in mid-February, and supporters will not have to wait long to see the Black and Red host Argentine superstar Lionel Messi at Audi Field. Here's what you need to know about the team's schedule.

D.C. United opens the 2024 season at home in mid-February, and supporters will not have to wait long to see the Black and Red host Argentine superstar Lionel Messi at Audi Field. Here’s what you need to know about the team’s schedule.

The MLS side hosts the New England Revolution on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m., before heading out on a two-game road trip, which will feature a matchup against league MVP Luciano Acosta and Supporter Shield winners FC Cincinnati on March 10.

On its return home, United welcomes Inter Miami and its collection of stars, including Messi, on Saturday, March 16 for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The game takes place days before FIFA international window (March 18-28), which forces clubs to release its players to play for their respective national teams.

Messi continues to play for the Argentina national team but will be eligible to play in D.C., barring injuries or other circumstances. D.C. will visit Miami on May 18.

On Apr. 6, United will take on the MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew SC for the first time on the road. The Crew will visit the nation’s capital on Sept. 28.

Other key home matches include:

vs. Philadelphia on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. (Atlantic Cup rival)

vs. New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. (Atlantic Cup rival)

vs. Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m.

vs. FC Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. (former United midfielder Paul Arriola’s Audi Field return)

vs. Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. (regular season finale)

See the full schedule on D.C. United’s website.

Club officials tell WTOP that single-match tickets will be available for purchase in January. Fans interested in becoming single ticket members can sign up online.