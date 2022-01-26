DC United deals Arriola to Dallas for cash

Paul Arriola, who has been with the team since 2017, has been acquired by FC Dallas for $2 million in general allocation money, United said in a statement Wednesday.

Paul Arriola, who has been with the team since 2017, has been acquired by FC Dallas for $2 million in general allocation money, D.C. United said in a statement Wednesday.

D.C. United gets $1.5 million this year and $500,000 next year, the team said. It will also get another $300,000 if Arriola hits certain incentives, and 30% of any transfer fee if Arriola gets transferred outside MLS.

“We want to thank Paul for his commitment and service to the club since he arrived in 2017,” D.C. United General Manager Lucy Rushton said. “He has been an integral player for our team and has been a model professional both on and off the field. We wish him luck in the next chapter of his career in Dallas.”

Arriola, 26, a designated player and former young designated player for D.C. United, joined the team in 2017 from Club Tijuana, in Liga MX. He’s scored 20 goals and recorded 16 assists in his time in D.C., which has been marred by injuries.

He’s also been with the U.S. Men’s National Team since 2016.