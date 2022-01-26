CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
DC United deals Arriola to Dallas for cash

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

January 26, 2022, 11:52 AM

D.C. United has finalized a deal that ships off one of its best players for cash.

Paul Arriola, who has been with the team since 2017, has been acquired by FC Dallas for $2 million in general allocation money, D.C. United said in a statement Wednesday.

D.C. United gets $1.5 million this year and $500,000 next year, the team said. It will also get another $300,000 if Arriola hits certain incentives, and 30% of any transfer fee if Arriola gets transferred outside MLS.

“We want to thank Paul for his commitment and service to the club since he arrived in 2017,” D.C. United General Manager Lucy Rushton said. “He has been an integral player for our team and has been a model professional both on and off the field. We wish him luck in the next chapter of his career in Dallas.”

Arriola, 26, a designated player and former young designated player for D.C. United, joined the team in 2017 from Club Tijuana, in Liga MX. He’s scored 20 goals and recorded 16 assists in his time in D.C., which has been marred by injuries.

He’s also been with the U.S. Men’s National Team since 2016.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

