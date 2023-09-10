DC United coach Wayne Rooney’s ‘only focus’ on playoffs amid contract, job rumors

D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney once again reiterated his commitment to the region’s soccer club following reports that he is a candidate for a job in England.

D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney walks off the field after an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. (AP/Alex Brandon)

After D.C. United’s scoreless draw against San Jose Saturday night, Rooney was asked about updates on his contract situation with D.C. United and if he was interested in becoming the manager for Championship side Birmingham City. The former English international said his “only focus” was coaching the Black and Red.

“I’ve got a job to do here to try to get us back in the playoffs, and that is my focus,” Rooney said. “My contract situation is what it is, and that can wait until the end of the season.”

English news outlet The Telegraph reports Rooney has emerged as a top managerial candidate for Birmingham City, who currently play in the second division in England and recently added former NFL quarterback Tom Brady as a minority owner. The report states Rooney is a favorite to take over if current manager John Eustace leaves the Blues for Scottish side Rangers.

The Telegraph’s report comes after Rooney expressed disappointment with D.C. United officials for the lack of movement on discussing his future in an interview with The Washington Post. He signed a one and a half year deal with D.C. last summer with an option for a third season if both sides agreed. According to The Washington Post, Rooney proposed extending his contract, but club officials have yet to respond.

A day after The Washington Post story was posted, Rooney told reporters that he was “comfortable” with the situation and that his focus was “the players and nothing else.”

On Saturday, Rooney once again reiterated his desire to focus on D.C.’s push toward the postseason.

“Unfortunately, I cannot stop speculation,” Rooney said. “That happens, but my only focus is trying to get D.C. United back in the playoffs.”

Rooney returned to D.C. with much fanfare midway through the 2022 season after United fired Hernan Losada. He previously played for United from mid-2018 to the end of 2019, scoring 23 goals in 48 matches and leading D.C. to two playoff appearances.

With the Englishman as its head coach, United began to shed its frugal past. It spent more on players to reload the roster, including signing two designated players from the English Premier League: Christian Benteke and Mateusz Klich.

As of Sunday, United (9-12-7, 34 points) is in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, holding on to the final playoff spot. D.C. has six regular-season matches remaining, including three games against opponents sitting below them in the standings (New York Red Bulls, New York City FC and Charlotte).

The Black and Red’s next match is in Charlotte on Saturday, Sep. 16.

