DC United inks naming rights deal for Leesburg training facility with Inova

D.C. United's training facility has a new name: the Inova Performance Complex.

MLS side D.C. United signed a naming rights deal for its training facility in Leesburg, Virginia, with health care provider Inova. Officials from D.C. United and Inova were on hand for the naming rights ceremony. The facility includes four full-size outdoor soccer pitches, which D.C. United and the Washington Spirit both use. Forward Kristian Fletcher completes an exercise inside the renamed Inova Performance Center. Inova Sports Medicine is also D.C. United's official sports medicine partners since March.

The MLS club and the nonprofit health care provider inked the deal as part of an expansion of their partnership. Terms of the new deal were not publicly disclosed.

Both organizations — along with Loudoun County leaders — came together to celebrate the renaming of United’s facility, located in Leesburg, Virginia, in a ceremony Tuesday morning.

“We are excited to further strengthen our relationship with Inova and have them become the naming rights holder for our training facility in Loudoun County,” United President of Business Operations Danita Johnson said in a statement.

The 40,000-square-foot, 30-acre training facility features four outdoor practice fields and training center with a weight room and recovery facilities for United’s medical staff. It also contains locker rooms for players, a film room and hydrotherapy suites.

After breaking ground in January 2021, the facility — located at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park — opened 10 months later as the United Performance Center. It hosts practices for United’s first team and its youth academy, as well as trainings for women’s soccer side the Washington Spirit.

Inova Sports Medicine became United’s official sports medicine partner this past March, adding a staff of sports medicine physicians, orthopedic surgeons, neuropsychologists, athletic trainers and physical therapists to D.C.’s roster.

Peter MacArthur, an Inova Sports physician and United’s chief medical officer, said during the ceremony that he has been looking forward to the expansion of the partnership.

“This facility will be an extension of Inova, where we treat every patient the same way we treat our world-class professional athletes,” MacArthur said. “My hope is that every fan understands that Inova and D.C. United stand for excellence and are committed to this community.”

This is United’s second active real estate related naming rights deal. It is currently in a reported 12-year deal with automaker Audi — worth $4 million a year — for the naming rights to its home stadium in Southwest D.C.