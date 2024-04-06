Morris scores late goal playing a man down, Crew rallies for 1-1 tie with DC United

Aidan Morris scored a short-handed goal in the 87th minute to help the Columbus Crew to a 1-1 tie with D.C. United on Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aidan Morris scored a short-handed goal in the 87th minute to help the Columbus Crew to a 1-1 tie with D.C. United on Saturday night.

Mohamed Farsi played an arcing cross from the right wing to the center off the area that was cleared by D.C. United. Morris corralled the loose ball, calmly took a dribble and ripped a right-footer from 30 yards out to cap the scoring.

Juan Hernández, known simply as Cucho, was shown a red card (violent action) in the 75th and Columbus played a man down the rest of the way.

The Crew (3-1-3) is winless in three consecutive games following a four-game unbeaten streak — including three wins — to open the season.

Christian Benteke scored his fifth goal of the season give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute.

D.C. United (2-1-4) is unbeaten since a 3-1 home loss to Luis Suárez, who scored two late goals, and Inter Miami on March 16.

