DC United defender Mohanad Jeahze to rejoin club after arrest in Sweden

D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney said defender Mohanad Jeahze is set to return back to the club next week, more than three weeks after his arrest in Sweden on assault charges.

During his pregame press conference Thursday, Rooney said the Iraqi international will still need to go through rehab for a quadriceps injury but it will be “good for us” to have him back with his teammates.

Rooney called it a “private situation” when asked about Jeahze. “I’m sure that when he wants to speak on the events, he will on his own time,” Rooney said.

Jeahze, who is a native of Sweden, was arrested on April 22 after a second alleged assault, both of which took place in Stockholm, according to the Swedish Prosecution Authority. The first alleged assault happened in December.

He was on approved leave from United at the time of his arrest.

A Stockholm prosecutor told The Washington Post on May 4 that the investigation was still ongoing but Jeahze was “no longer under detention.”

Major League Soccer suspended Jeahze pending an investigation by the league and Swedish authorities. The league’s competition guidelines state suspended players cannot be on the bench area, locker room or on field level “90 minutes prior to kick-off until the conclusion of the match.”

The league has not said if Jeahze’s suspension has been lifted.

Jeahze signed a three-year deal with United during the offseason after spending the last three seasons with Swedish side Hammarby. He played six matches and recorded two assists. He last played on April 16 before being subbed off for an injury 16 minutes into the match.

WTOP has contacted MLS and Jeahze’s agent for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.