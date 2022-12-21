MLS SuperDraft Selections

First Round 1. Charlotte (from St. Louis City), Hamady Diop, D, Clemson. 2. Orlando (from D.C. United), Shakur Mohammed, F,…

First Round

1. Charlotte (from St. Louis City), Hamady Diop, D, Clemson.

2. Orlando (from D.C. United), Shakur Mohammed, F, Duke.

3. Colorado (from Toronto), Moise Bombito, D, New Hampshire.

4. New England (from San Jose), Joshua Bolma, M, Maryland.

5. Vancouver (from Houston), J.C. Ngando, M, UNC-Greensboro.

6. Orlando City (from Chicago), Duncan McGuire, F, Creighton.

7. Salt Lake (from Atlanta), Ilijah Paul, F, Washington.

8. Kansas City Stephen Afrifa, F, FIU.

9. St. Louis City (from Seattle), Owen O’Malley, M Creighton.

10. San Jose (from New England), Daniel Munie, D, Indiana.

11. Nashville (from Charlotte), Joey Skinner, D, Clemson.

12. Charlotte (from Colorado), Patrick Agyemang, F, Rhode Island.

13. Austin (from Houston via Vancouver), C.J. Fodrey, M, San Diego St.

14. Columbus, Maximilian Arfsten, F, San Jose Earthquakes II.

15. Portland, Noel Caliskan, M, Loyola Marymount.

16. Salt Lake, Bertin Jacquesson, F, Pittsburgh.

17. Orlando City, Abdi Salim, D, Syracuse.

18. Inter Miami FC, Cole Jensen, G, Xavier.

19. Minnesota, Ryen Jiba, D, Union Omaha.

20. Austin (from Charlotte via Nashville and St. Louis), Valentin Noel, M, Pittsburgh.

21. N.Y. Red Bulls, Elian Haddock, G, Yale.

22. Cincinnati, Joey Akpunonu, D, Bowling Green.

23. L.A. Galaxy, Gino Vivi, F, UCF.

24. Dallas, Herbert Endeley, F, Indiana.

25. Salt Lake, (from Montreal), Emeka Eneli, F, Cornell.

26. New York City FC, Malcolm Johnston, M, Maryland.

27. Columbus (from Austin via Houston), Xavier Zengue, D, Dayton.

28. Philadelphia, Holden Trent, G, High Point.

29. Vancouver, (from Los Angeles), Levonte Johnson, F, Syracuse.

