MLS to investigate possible racist abuse involving DC United’s Fountas

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

September 18, 2022, 10:13 PM

Major League Soccer says it will investigate claims that D.C. United player Taxi Fountas used a racial slur against an Inter Miami player during their teams’ match Sunday afternoon.

In the game’s 59th minute, Fountas battled with Miami defender Damion Lowe for control of the ball. Once Lowe had passed the ball away, Fountas clipped his ankle, causing the Miami player to react by raising his elbow.

Both players began shouting and pushing one another, before Lowe walked toward his penalty area. The Inter Miami coach said Fountas had used an “unacceptable word” during the altercation.

Following the confrontation, head referee Ismail Elfath stopped the game for a few minutes and spoke to both players. Elfath then spoke to both D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney and Inter Miami coach Phil Neville.

In his postgame press conference, Rooney said Elfath, the head referee, told him that there was a complaint that “for sure will get investigated,” but could not comment further.

Three minutes after the alleged incident, Elfath gave both players yellow cards. Fountas was subbed out in the 66th minute for Miguel Berry.

United lost the game 3-2. 

In a statement to WTOP, MLS said it takes all allegations very seriously and has “zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language.”

“An investigation into this matter will begin promptly. Further information will be provided upon completion of that investigation,” the league’s statement said.

In response to the pool reporter’s questions, Elfath said that both Lowe and Fountas received yellow cards for “lack of respect of the game displayed during the original altercation” prior to the alleged racial incident.

“No official heard any racist or abusive language,” Elfath said. “The VAR and AVAR also did not hear any such language.”

Fountas did not talk to journalists postgame. Reporters were told his interpreter was not available.

In previous years, United has been very involved within the Black Players for Change, an independent organization featuring the league’s black players and coaches. Former D.C. United players Earl Edwards Jr. and Quincy Amarikwa joined the organization’s executive board when they were with the team, as did current goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

