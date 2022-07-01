DCU’s Najar speaks on his return from injury, Nashville loss

In a Q&A with the Spanish media, D.C. United's Andy Najar reflected on his return from injury and playing his first complete game since March.

D.C. United lost for the fifth time at home in eight matches last Saturday, falling 3-1 to Nashville. Despite the result, one positive take away was winger Andy Najar playing his first complete game since March 12, D.C.’s second game of the season.

The former academy graduate missed the last two months with a hamstring injury — the first setback for Najar since returning to the Black and Red last season following seven seasons in Europe and a stint with LAFC.

After Najar battled multiple injuries for multiple seasons, United took a chance on the Honduran player and signed him to a one-year deal with a team option for two more.

He became one of the surprising revelations of the 2021 season, becoming a regular starter under former head coach Hernan Losada. He started 23 matches, scored once and added three assists.

When asked about his return on Saturday, interim head coach Chad Ashton called Najar “a super dangerous guy,” noting his ability to play several positions defensively and offensively.

“He was out for a significant amount of time, so for him to get through 90 minutes and continue to grow his fitness and hopefully, move towards — knock on wood — not seeing any more injuries,” Ashton said.

DC United's Andy Najar explains in Spanish how it feels to play his first complete game in two months.

Against Nashville, Najar floated up and down the right side of the field. While the lineup sheet listed him as a center back, he continued to push the ball forward for D.C., attempting to create attacks using his speed and ball dribbling.

Ten minutes into the game, with United down a goal, Najar received a header pass from Taxi Fountas between two defenders, leaving him alone with goalkeeper Joe Willis.

He whiffed his attempt and fell to the ground as the ball rolled out of bounds.

Najar told WTOP he was fouled on the play.

“I felt the defender slide tackle me from behind,” Najar said in Spanish. “I felt the tackle, and I lost my balance. I had no chance whatsoever to recover the ball. But for me, yes, that was a penalty. However, the call was not made, and there is nothing you can do about it.”

After the game, Najar spoke to members of the Spanish-speaking press about the result, his return to the pitch and his thoughts on United’s performance so far this season.

