SUPREME COURT NEWS: Roe v. Wade overturned | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena | DC-area leaders react to abortion ruling | Companies covering abortion travel costs
Home » DC United » Lovitz, Mukhtar lead Nashville…

Lovitz, Mukhtar lead Nashville past DC United 3-1

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 7:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defender Daniel Lovitz scored early, Hany Mukhtar followed with his third brace of the season and Nashville SC rolled to a 3-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.

Lovitz was in the right place in the 6th minute, pouncing on a deflection and hooking a kick just inside the left post for his first goal of the season, the third of his nine-year career and his second in three seasons with Nashville (8-5-5).

Mukhtar scored in the first minute of stoppage time on a nifty pass from Dax McCarty to give Nasville a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Mukhtar’s second goal — and eighth of the season — came five minutes into the second half when his shot in the box deflected off the leg of a defender and over the head of goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

Taxiarchis Fountas scored in the 59th minute for United (4-10-2). It was his sixth goal of the season.

Nashville outshot United 9-8 with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Joe Willis had two saves for Nashville. Romo saved two for United.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up