DC United trades Gressel to Vancouver Whitecaps

In the first significant roster move in the Wayne Rooney coaching era, D.C. United trades wingback Julian Gressel to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

In return, D.C. is getting back $900,000 in General Allocation Money that can be used for acquiring new players or re-signing those already on the roster. He did not play Wednesday during United’s 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew due to an injury.

“Under our new Head Coach Wayne Rooney, we expect to adjust our tactical shape,” President of Soccer Operations Dave Kasper said in a statement. “We are focused on bringing in players that fit this new system of play and can help Wayne achieve his on-field vision.”

United will receive $400,000 this year, $200,000 in 2023 and an additional $300,000 in 2024 if Gressel plays three games between now and the end of next season, according to a news release.

He arrived to D.C. via trade from Atlanta United in 2020. Known for his crosses and long passes, Gressel led United in assists for two seasons, ending his time in United with four goals and 23 assists in 73 appearances. This season, he had seven assists.

Against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday, the Black and Red played a different formation, calling for four defenders instead of three under former head coach Hernán Losada. However, the changes to the lineup eliminates the need for the wing back role. The formation change is the first several moves Rooney is making as the club looks to improve the roster for a possible late-season playoff rally. Managing owner Jason Levien told WTOP on Tuesday that United is in “investment mode” to bring in new talent to Audi Field.

“The value of the offer from Vancouver is one that gives us the flexibility to reshape our roster based on the changes in style that Wayne wants to implement,” United general manager Lucy Rushton said in a statement. “We wish Julian luck in the next chapter of his career in Vancouver.”

According to the MLS player salaries data, Gressel was listed to make more than $969,000 in salary this season.