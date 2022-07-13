RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Kamara’s goal helps DC United earn 2-2 draw with Columbus

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 10:28 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ola Kamara scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time and D.C. United rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first half, Cucho Hernández found the net in the 62nd minute to give Columbus (6-5-9) a 1-0 lead.

Taxiarchis Fountas pulled D.C. United (5-10-4) even with a goal in the 80th minute, but Hernández answered one minute later with his third goal in his two matches with the Crew.

United outshot the Crew 19-6 with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Eloy Room had two saves for Columbus. Rafael Romo made one save for United.

United announced before the match that the team promoted defender Sami Guediri after Brad Smith suffered a torn ACL last weekend. Guediri, 24, has played in three games this season on short-term loans from United affiliate Loudoun United FC. Guediri played in 10 games for Inter Miami CF last season with two starts.

