Reports: FC Dallas nearing record trade for D.C. United star Paul Arriola

Kevin Brown

January 20, 2022, 7:30 PM

Reports: FC Dallas nearing record trade for D.C. United’s Arriola originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

D.C. United has reportedly moved one step closer toward a record-breaking deal to trade star winger Paul Arriola to FC Dallas, MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert reported Thursday.

In exchange for Arriola, FC Dallas is sending D.C. United $2 million in general allocation money – a new MLS record. The previous mark was set in December when the New York Red Bulls sent $1.2 million to Inter Miami for a young promising Scottish winger Lewis Morgan.

The Washington Post’s Steven Goff, however, reported that the agreement won’t be finalized until  D.C. United can line up Arriola’s replacement – adding that Arriola could remain in the nation’s capital if none is found.

With the race for Arriola’s signature heating up the past couple days, Goff also reported the U.S. men’s national team mainstay opted out of a move to Liga MX’s Club America on Wednesday night.

It was originally reported that Arriola had garnered interest from the Mexican league giants on Tuesday, a league where he started his career with Tijuana. With that interest faded, Arriola is set to depart the Black-and-Red after 20 goals and 16 assists in 89 appearances over four seasons.

Arriola’s recent years with United were marred by injuries, however. During a preseason match in Feb. 2020, Arriola suffered a partially torn ACL and missed the majority of the 2020 season only to make his return on the final matchday as D.C. failed to qualify for the postseason.

Under a new head coach in Hernán Losada, Arriola again faced injury problems in 2021. This time it was a lingering quad issue suffered abroad during a short loan at Swansea, which plays in the English Championship league. He scored six goals and had four assists in 20 games for United in 2021.

With both Arriola and D.C. United’s other designated player Edison Flores prone to injuries, Losada could be looking to bring in the requisite cash via the Arriola trade to sign a DP who can play more consistently for the Black-and-Red.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

