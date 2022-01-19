DC United’s Arriola addresses transfer, trade talks as rumors intensify

Amid multiple reports that he will be leaving D.C. United before the start of the 2022 MLS season, midfielder Paul Arriola addressed his future with the Black and Red.

Talking to reporters from a U.S. Men’s National Team camp in Phoenix, Arizona, Arriola said he is entering “the most important year of my career.”

“I want to go to a place that is going to help me get the World Cup and to have success,” Arriola said in Spanish. “I cannot control everything as clubs are talking … I understand that this is a business and everything takes time.”

The 26-year-old from Chula Vista, California, just completed his fifth season with D.C. United, playing in 20 matches, scoring six goals and adding on four assists. He has been a fan favorite since arriving from Club Tijuana of Liga MX in 2017.

When asked if he requested a move away from D.C., Arriola said like most players, he is looking for the best situation that will help him be successful. He added that he still has a “great relationship” with United and is ready to make his return to D.C. if a move is not completed.

“I’m still currently a D.C. United player. So if things were to move on, then it’ll be mutual,” Arriola said. “And if not, I’ll be at training camp as soon as camp is over and ready to roll.”

Questions about Arriola’s future in D.C. come after the midfielder addressed reports that Mexican-side Club America was prepared to sign him. In a Spanish interview with Univision Deportes published Saturday, Arriola said while he cannot say if it is “rumors or real,” there is some interest from the Mexican club in adding him on their roster.

Following the publication of the Univision interview, ESPN reported that America had sent its third offer to United to acquire Arriola. Then, before he spoke to the media Wednesday, a report from MLSsoccer.com said D.C. also received “record-setting trade offers” from expansion team Charlotte FC and FC Dallas for around $2 million.

Arriola is one of D.C.’s two Designated Players — players that earn more than what’s allowed by the team’s salary cap. According to the MLS Players Association’s salary guide, the midfielder earned more than $1 million last season,

A team source told The Washington Post that D.C. wants market value for Arriola and to have a replacement lined up.

When asked about Arriola’s future with the club, D.C. United declined to comment.

As a member of the D.C. roster, Arriola has remained involved with the United States as well, receiving multiple callups for tournaments and World Cup qualifying under head coach Gregg Berhalter.

While Arriola said he’s received advice on his future, no one has pressured him to either leave or stay with D.C., which he called “the beauty of it all.” However, his main focus right now is to stay fit and be ready for the U.S.’ next qualifying matches.

“My club situation right now is a little complicated,” Arriola said in Spanish. “But the truth is, I cannot do too much right now. I have to have faith in each club and each situation, and right now, I am with the national time and trying to focus on what is to come.”