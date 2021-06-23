International soccer tournament coming to DC’s Audi Field

The first-ever Capital Cup will feature D.C. United, Alianza FC and Club Puebla, with matches scheduled for July 7, 11 and 14.

D.C. United is set to welcome club teams from El Salvador and Mexico next month for a round-robin tournament at Audi Field.

The first-ever Capital Cup will feature D.C. United, Alianza FC and Club Puebla, with matches scheduled for July 7, 11 and 14. The three teams will play each other, and the team with the most points will be crowned as champions.

“The Capital Cup marries the most popular sport in the world with one of the most diverse and recognized global capitals,” said Jason Levien, co-chair and CEO of D.C. United.

“We look forward to welcoming high-caliber clubs from across the globe to compete and entertain our fan base and the diverse, multicultural community that lives and works in the D.C. area. This annual summer tournament is a testament to the vision we had when we built Audi Field.”

The Capital Cup will be the first tournament featuring D.C. United at Audi Field.

Four teams from France’s Ligue One played a tournament at Audi Field in July 2019. D.C. United has played friendlies at the stadium against La Liga side Real Betis and C.D. Olimpia, of Honduras, and played Club Puebla to a 1-1 draw in September 2019.

In future editions of the Capital Cup, D.C. United will play other club teams from the around the world, with no opposing club team expected be a permanent fixture in the tournament.

United is able to fit in this year’s Capital Cup during Major League Soccer’s two-week break for the Gold Cup, which involves the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Alianza FC has won El Salvador’s Primera Division 15 times, and Club Puebla has been champion of Liga MX twice.