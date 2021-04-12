D.C. United to make history hiring Lucy Rushton as club’s new general manager

D.C. United is expected to hire Lucy Rushton to become the team's new general manager, sources tell WTOP and NBC Sports Washington.

D.C. United to make history by hiring Lucy Rushton as new GM originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s a great day to be a D.C. United fan.

In addition to the news that NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos, Telemundo 44’s multicast network, will be bringing fans live coverage of each match in 2021 in English- and Spanish-language commentary, the club is expected to hire Lucy Rushton to become the team’s new general manager.

Sources tell WTOP and news partners NBC Sports Washington that Rushton will become the highest ranking women executive in charge of player personal in Major League Soccer.

Business sports outlet Sportico first reported Rushton’s hiring. D.C. United has yet to confirm the move.

Rushton replaces Dave Kasper, who is set to become the club’s new president of soccer operations after spending nearly 13 years as GM and 20 with the organization. He will be promoted to president of soccer operations, sources say.

The move is a historic one as Rushton is just the second female general manager in MLS history and second active GM in major men’s U.S. sports after Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng. Lynne Meterparel was the first female GM in MLS when she was hired for that role with the San Jose Clash — now the Earthquakes — in 1999.

Rushton’s hiring also comes after United hired Danita Johnson in December as its president of business operations, becoming the first Black president of a Major League Soccer team.

Rushton was most recently Atlanta United’s head of technical recruitment and analysis helping lead Atlanta to the 2018 MLS Cup title in just its second season.

WTOP’s Dave Johnson contributed to this report.