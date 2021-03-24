2021 Major League Soccer Schedule

All Times EDT Subject to change Friday, April 16 San Jose at Houston, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle FC, 9:30…

All Times EDT Subject to change Friday, April 16

San Jose at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Toronto at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

Austin at Los Angeles FC, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Red Bulls, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 18

LA Galaxy at Inter Miami, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Orlando City at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m.

Inter Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Austin at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

N.Y. Red Bulls at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Chicago at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Salt Lake, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Inter Miami at Nashville, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 7

San Jose at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

New England at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 3 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Atlanta at Inter Miami, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m.

Austin at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Montreal at Inter Miami, TBD

Thursday, May 13

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Toronto at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Austin at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

Vancouver at Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Inter Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Austin at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Montreal at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Inter Miami, TBD

Sunday, May 30

Portland at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Vancouver at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Nashville at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin, 9 p.m.

Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, TBD

Friday, June 25

Orlando City at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Los Angeles FC at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Houston at Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Austin, 8 p.m.

New England at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

New England at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Toronto at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 4

Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 5

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

Toronto at New England, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Red Bulls, TBD

Saturday, July 17

New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Inter Miami at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Seattle at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at New York City FC, TBD

Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

New England at Inter Miami, TBD

Thursday, July 22

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Austin, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Montreal at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Inter Miami, TBD

Wednesday, July 28

Austin at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

New England at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Inter Miami, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 1

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, TBD

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Nashville at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Austin, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Red Bulls, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 7

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Austin at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8

N.Y. Red Bulls at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Inter Miami, TBD

Friday, Aug. 13

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Inter Miami at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New England at Toronto, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Inter Miami, TBD

Columbus at N.Y. Red Bulls, TBD

Houston at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin, 9 p.m.

Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Inter Miami, TBD

Friday, Aug. 27

Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Dallas at Austin, 8 p.m.Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Austin at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Inter Miami, TBD

Sunday, Sept. 12

Nashville at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Dallas at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

N.Y. Red Bulls at Inter Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Chicago at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Nashville at Inter Miami, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 25

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin, TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Inter Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Red Bulls, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 2

Salt Lake at Austin, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Nashville at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, TBD

Inter Miami at Portland, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 16

Philadelphia at Montreal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Austin at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at Inter Miami, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 23

Dallas at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Columbus, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Inter Miami, TBD

Montreal at Toronto, TBD

Sunday, Oct. 24

Houston at Austin, 4 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Colorado at New England, 7 p.m.

Inter Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake at Dallas, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, TBD

Saturday, Oct. 30

Montreal at N.Y. Red Bulls, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at Inter Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, TBD

Monday, Nov. 1

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Austin, 9 p.m.

Portland at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Red Bulls, TBD

Sunday, Nov. 7

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Red Bulls at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at Portland, 6 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

