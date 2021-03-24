2021 Major League Soccer Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Subject to change
|Friday, April 16
San Jose at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle FC, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 17
Toronto at Montreal, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
Austin at Los Angeles FC, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Red Bulls, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 18
LA Galaxy at Inter Miami, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Friday, April 23
Orlando City at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, April 24
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 8 p.m.
Inter Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Austin at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 25
N.Y. Red Bulls at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 1
Chicago at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Salt Lake, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, May 2
Inter Miami at Nashville, 1 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Friday, May 7
San Jose at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 8
Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.
New England at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 3 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, May 9
Atlanta at Inter Miami, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m.
Austin at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 12
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at Inter Miami, TBD
|Thursday, May 13
Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, May 15
Toronto at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Austin at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.
Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, May 16
Vancouver at Kansas City, 2 p.m.
Inter Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, May 22
Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.
Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 23
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Austin at Nashville, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, May 29
Montreal at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Orlando City at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Inter Miami, TBD
|Sunday, May 30
Portland at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.
|Friday, June 18
Vancouver at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, June 19
Nashville at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Austin, 9 p.m.
Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
|Sunday, June 20
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
New England at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 22
San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 23
N.Y. Red Bulls at New England, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York City FC, TBD
|Friday, June 25
Orlando City at Inter Miami, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, June 26
Los Angeles FC at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Houston at Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 27
N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Austin, 8 p.m.
New England at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 3
New England at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Toronto at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Austin, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, July 4
Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Monday, July 5
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 7
Toronto at New England, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Austin, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday, July 8
Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Red Bulls, TBD
|Saturday, July 17
New England at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Inter Miami at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 18
Seattle at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 21
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at New York City FC, TBD
Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
New England at Inter Miami, TBD
|Thursday, July 22
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Austin, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 24
Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 25
Montreal at New England, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Inter Miami, TBD
|Wednesday, July 28
Austin at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 30
Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, July 31
New England at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Inter Miami, TBD
|Sunday, Aug. 1
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, TBD
|Wednesday, Aug. 4
Nashville at New England, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Austin, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Red Bulls, TBD
|Saturday, Aug. 7
Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Austin at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 8
N.Y. Red Bulls at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Inter Miami, TBD
|Friday, Aug. 13
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 14
Inter Miami at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New England at Toronto, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 15
Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Aug. 17
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, Aug. 18
D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Austin, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Inter Miami, TBD
Columbus at N.Y. Red Bulls, TBD
Houston at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
|Friday, Aug. 20
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 21
Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Austin, 9 p.m.
Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Inter Miami, TBD
|Friday, Aug. 27
Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 28
Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m.
New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 29
Dallas at Austin, 8 p.m.Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, Sept. 3
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 4
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Salt Lake, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday, Sept. 10
Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 11
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Austin at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Inter Miami, TBD
|Sunday, Sept. 12
Nashville at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 14
Dallas at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, Sept. 15
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Austin, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Houston at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, Sept. 17
N.Y. Red Bulls at Inter Miami, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 18
D.C. United at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Austin, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 19
Chicago at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday, Sept. 22
Nashville at Inter Miami, TBD
|Saturday, Sept. 25
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 26
Nashville at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Austin, TBD
|Wednesday, Sept. 29
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Inter Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Red Bulls, TBD
|Saturday, Oct. 2
Salt Lake at Austin, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 3
Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Nashville at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, TBD
Inter Miami at Portland, TBD
|Saturday, Oct. 16
Philadelphia at Montreal, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Austin, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 17
New York City FC at N.Y. Red Bulls, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 20
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Austin at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto at Inter Miami, TBD
|Saturday, Oct. 23
Dallas at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Columbus, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Inter Miami, TBD
Montreal at Toronto, TBD
|Sunday, Oct. 24
Houston at Austin, 4 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, TBD
|Tuesday, Oct. 26
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 27
Colorado at New England, 7 p.m.
Inter Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake at Dallas, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.
Chicago at New York City FC, TBD
|Saturday, Oct. 30
Montreal at N.Y. Red Bulls, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at Inter Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 31
New England at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, TBD
|Monday, Nov. 1
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov. 3
Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Austin, 9 p.m.
Portland at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Red Bulls, TBD
|Sunday, Nov. 7
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
Inter Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Red Bulls at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Montreal, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at Portland, 6 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.
Salt Lake at Kansas City, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.