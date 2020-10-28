D.C. United show off cardboard cutouts of Caps, Wizards, Mystics and more

D.C. United show off cardboard cutouts of local pro athletes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington As professional sports leagues…

As professional sports leagues in America continue on during the coronavirus pandemic, many games are played without fans in the stands to help slow the spread of the virus.

Such held true on Wednesday evening, as no fans were permitted to enter Audi Field for D.C. United’s match against the Columbus Crew. However, the seats were not empty.

Ahead of kickoff, D.C. United’s official Twitter account posted a picture of several fan cutouts. The caveat? The cutouts were pictures of DC athletes.

The Nationals had the strongest attendance of any local team, as manager Davey Martinez, Juan Soto, Ryan Zimmerman, Yan Gomes and Michael A. Taylor cutouts were all present.

The Capitals were a close second, as Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson all had their cutouts on display.

For the Mystics, Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen were represented. The House of Guards, John Wall and Bradley Beal, were the Wizards representatives, while Dwayne Haskins and Chase Young were of such from the Washington Football Team.

As expected, the cutouts got the attention of all the other local teams.

The cutouts seemed to give D.C. United some good luck, as they struck first and currently lead the Crew 1-0.