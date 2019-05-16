202
Home » DC United » Toronto FC takes 35…

Toronto FC takes 35 shots in 0-0 tie against DC United

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 12:32 am 05/16/2019 12:32am
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC launched a club-record 35 shots in a scoreless tie against D.C. United on Wednesday night.

With star striker Jozy Altidore sidelined by a heel injury, Toronto (5-4-2) was unable to find the right final touch. It set an MLS record for most shots in a game without scoring.

Jordan Hamilton, subbing for Altidore, had nine shots and hit the crossbar. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo had seven shots, 134 touches — the most by a D.C. player was 56 — and was credited with creating 11 chances.

D.C. United (7-3-3) defended tenaciously as Toronto finished with the third-largest shot total in MLS history — and the most seen in a league game since 1998.

D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid posted his seventh shutout of the season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
DC United Other Sports News Soccer News Sports Washington, DC Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
DC-area companies on the Fortune 500 list
Cool cars around $20K
Today in History: May 19
Celebrity birthdays May 19-25
Comedian Tim Conway dies
Celebrity deaths
Doris Day dies
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
2019 local deaths of note
Britain's royal kids
PHOTOS: NC lawyer named Miss USA
Billboard Music Awards
May entertainment guide
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600