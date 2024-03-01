Teen girl dies in ‘train surfing incident’ near Silver Spring Metro station

A teen girl died Friday morning in an "apparent train surfing incident" near the Silver Spring Metro station, according to the transit agency.

Train surfing is defined as riding on the outside or on top of a moving railcar.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that a teenage girl lost her life this morning while riding outside of a train car en route to the Silver Spring station. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family,” Metro said in a statement.

There are delays between the Silver Spring and Forest Glen Station as the investigation continues.

“Riding outside of a train is dangerous, illegal, and highly likely to lead to severe injury or death. Signage is posted on bulkhead doors between railcars warning customers that walking between railcars is dangerous and prohibited unless in an emergency,” Metro’s statement read.

