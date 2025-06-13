Metro expanding full train automation to all lines for the first time in 16 years

Metro has announced that it will expand automated train service to the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines on Sunday, achieving full automation for the first time since 2009.

The rollout of automatic train operation systemwide caps off several months of testing and incremental implementation, beginning with the Red Line in December 2024, according to Metro.

Automatic train operation, abbreviated as ATO, controls the train’s acceleration, deceleration and speed via equipment on the tracks.

Train operators would control doors, announcements and monitor track conditions. They would also take over during inclement weather, single tracking and track construction.

While Metro trains were designed to be largely automatic, the use of automatic trains was discontinued after a 2009 crash on the Red Line, which killed nine and injured 80.

Initial tests of automated trains on the Red Line led to a warning from Metro’s safety watchdog about trains overrunning stations in April.

However, tests of automated trains on the Green and Yellow Lines in June led to a 37% drop in station overruns compared to the Red Line’s tests.

Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said it was a “major milestone” for Metro and a long time coming.

“This is a win for customers and staff who will experience safer, more reliable rides,” said Clarke in a Metro news release Friday. “Meanwhile, Metro is saving money as ATO is more cost efficient.”

Metro said the implementation of automated trains allows the system to return to its original speed of 75 mph, allowing for decreased travel times across all lines, noting that the Red Line’s travel time from end-to-end has been reduced by eight minutes since automated trains’ debut.

Metro Board Chair Valerie Santos said the return of automated trains is “transformative” for the system.

“It positions Metro firmly on the path to delivering the world-class transit system our region demands,” Santos said.

