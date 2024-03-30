VDOT: Make plans to rotate travel around solar eclipse

The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding travelers to keep their eyes on the road during April's solar eclipse.

Virginia is positioned to see a partial solar eclipse, as much as 87 percent eclipsed in Northern Virginia, as the moon blocks part of the sun on Monday, April 8.

If your afternoon plans include viewing the eclipse, here are some reminders from VDOT:

Do not pull over and park on the shoulders or ramps of highways to view or photograph the eclipse

Choose a safe location to stop and see the celestial event

After choosing a safe viewing location, be sure to exit your vehicle cautiously

If not stopping to view the event, motorists should anticipate reduced visibility and are encouraged to turn on their headlights.

Drivers should not wear eclipse sunglasses while driving.

There will also likely be congestion along highways as the sky darkens and even after the event as travelers return to the roads, VDOT says.